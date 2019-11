Terremoto in Albania, mamma e tre figli abbracciati, ritrovati senza vita tra le macerie

TOPSHOT - Italian search and rescue team search for six members of Lala family stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Durres on November 27, 2019 in Durres, after an earthquake hit Albania. - Albania was in national mourning on November 27 as emergency workers continued to pull bodies from the ruins of buildings gutted by a violent earthquake, with nearly 30 dead found so far and more than 40 rescued alive. Tirana declared a state of emergency in the areas hardest-hit by the November 26 pre-dawn earthquake: the coastal city of Durres and the town of Thumane, where victims were trapped by toppled buildings. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)