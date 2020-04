Violenta grandinata in Australia, grandine come palle da baseball nel Queensland

BRUTAL giant hail video at Yeppoon QLD 19/4/2020

VIDEO: BRUTAL giant hail attack at Yeppoon QLD this afternoon. Cars have been written off, windows smashed out of the house with lots of other damage! Video Credit: Alannah Pratt sent to Higgins Storm Chasing. *Not for media use without permission*

Pubblicato da Higgins Storm Chasing su Domenica 19 aprile 2020